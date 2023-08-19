BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Whitlock: Does Michael Oher want a WOKE REMAKE of 'The Blind Side'
50 views • 08/19/2023

Glenn Beck


August 18, 2023


Former NFL player Michael Oher is suing his family, the Tuohys, claiming that they tricked him into a conservatorship to make money off his name and that he wasn't properly compensated for the hit film based on his story, "The Blind Side." But BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock believes Oher's current claims are a "rewriting of history." Jason joins Glenn to discuss what he believes is really going on: "this is a broken child who has never been put back together." Plus, he explains why he wouldn't be surprised if we soon hear that a woke remake of "The Blind Side" is in the works.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GOBDQkyxiA

