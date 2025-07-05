Texas Hill Country Mega Flood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Did Weather Weapons/Geo Engineering Trigger Historic Texas Hill Country Mega Floods on July 4th, 2025?
https://www.infowars.com/posts/alex-jones-did-weather-weapons-geo-engineering-trigger-historic-texas-hill-country-mega-floods-on-july-4th-2025
- WATCH: Texas National Guard Rescues 7 Girls from Independence Day Flood: ONE BRIGHT SPOT IN A TERRIBLE, TERRIBLE SITUATION. PRAY FOR THOSE FAMILIES THAT LOST CHILDREN.
- https://www.breitbart.com/border/2025/07/04/watch-texas-national-guard-rescues-7-girls-from-independence-day-flood/