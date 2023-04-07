Russian electronic warfare team hit command post communications center of Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian troops of Central Military District carried out a joint electronic warfare team operation with Leer-3 complex and crew of the R-330 BMV radio interference system, which hit the communications center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine command post in the operation zone. This is a new weapon that can detect, jamming and analyze enemy radio traffic as an important actor on all front lines.
Mirrored - TeleTruth