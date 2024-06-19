Jun 19, 2024 - Judgment Day July 11: Will Judge Merchan Imprison Donald Trump?

Former President Donald Trump suffered another legal setback when the New York State Supreme Court declined to hear the former president’s appeal on the gag order in his hush money case. Judge Juan Merchan, the judge who presided over the trial, issued the gag order last March that prohibited Mr. Trump from making public comments about the case. The gag order did not apply to anybody else who was involved in the case. Mr. Trump also asked Judge Merchan to terminate the gag order prior to Mr. Trump’s sentencing scheduled for July 11. The president’s lawyers said there is no legitimate reason to keep the gag order in place because the trial has ended. The former president was convicted of 34 counts of business fraud and is facing up to 138 years in prison. What will happen on July 11? And what will happen on July 12 if Mr. Trump is locked up for life?





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/19/2024





Updated Today, June 19