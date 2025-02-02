BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Inhuman Atrocity": Aftermath of Ukrainian Missile Strike on Kursk Boarding School, yesterday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
145 views • 7 months ago

"Inhuman Atrocity": Aftermath of Ukrainian Missile Strike on Kursk Boarding School


Overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a missile strike on a boarding school in Sudzha, Kursk Region, using the HIMARS MLRS. The exact number of casualties remains unclear, but people may have been inside the building at the time of the attack.


Initially, Ukrainian sources claimed that around 100 people were trapped under the rubble, but later revised the number to four confirmed dead—without providing any footage of evacuations or rescue efforts.


"The inhuman brutality of the Kiev regime, for which there is no and cannot be any justification," said Governor Alexander Khinshtein.


The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed that the missile was launched from Ukrainian-controlled territory in the Sumy region, as recorded by Russian air defense systems.


While the full extent of the casualties is still unknown, striking a boarding school—where civilians could have been present—is a crime that has no justification and no statute of limitations.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy