Motion City Soundtrack - BUS INVADERS (Revisited) Ep. 271 [2013]
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders (Revisited)”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop rock band, Motion City Soundtrack, while on Warped Tour 2013 with Architects, Billy Talent, The Black Dahlia Murder, Silverstein, We Came As Romans, and many more. Motion City Soundtrack is currently supporting their newest single, Stop Talking.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - July 31, 2013

Location - American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee, WI


KEEP UP WITH MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/motioncitysoundtrack

Instagram - https://instagram.com/motioncitysoundtrack

Twitter - https://twitter.com/MotionCityMusic


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.

jesse johnsondigital tour busbus invadersmotion city soundtrackmotion city soundtrack digital tour busmotion city soundtrack bus invadersmotion city soundtrack tour busmotion city soundtrack interviewmotion city soundtrack bandmotion city soundtrack musicjustin pierrejoshua cainmatthew taylortony thaxtonmotion city soundtrack pop punkmotion city soundtrack power popmotion city soundtrack pop rockwarped tourmotion city soundtrack warped tour
00:00Introduction

00:21Front Lounge

01:48Bathroom

02:03Bunks

04:15Back Lounge

