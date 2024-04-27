© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
World Central Kitchen Founder Jose Andres: Israel Targeted Aid Workers ‘Systematically, Car by Car'
Celebrity chef Jose Andres has said that an Israeli attack that killed seven aid workers from his organisation, World Central Kitchen, had targeted them "systematically, car by car."
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/