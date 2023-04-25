Bill O'Reilly on Tucker Carlson and Fox parting ways. It's all about money.

Bill O’Reilly had the top show at FOX and at one time and then FOX let him go. He offered his thoughts on Tucker Carlson’s exit.

In the middle of the morning meeting on Monday, Tucker’s team learned that Tucker would not be coming back – ever. The decision was made Sunday night.

According to O’Reilly, there are lawsuits coming on the wake of Dominion. One with Smartmatic and one file and one waiting to be filed and O’Reilly says, “that was the key”.

O’Reilly says one of the other cases is with a disgruntled former employee and the other is from Ray Epps who mentioned Tucker last night.

The shareholders are angry about the large settlement to Dominion and they are going to go after FOX’s Board of Directors.





The Board decided to clean things up and they fired Bongino last week and Tucker today. Tucker didn’t know.





And that’s the nature of television news, the most wicked industry in the United States of America.





As an aside, this segment starts off 'tongue in cheek' with Coumo introducing O'Reilly in a complimentary way, calling him 'brother', and O'Reilly responds with this: "You didnt call me a DOG, did you?"





