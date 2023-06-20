Mystic Teresa Musco and a Prophecy of War

Quo Vadis





June 20, 2023





Continuous war, punctuated only by brief moments of respite, such as the 2020 pandemic lockdown.





What if someone had foreseen and foreseen the situation in that suffering territory, as a sign for humanity?





Teresa Musco, a simple woman who offered her sufferings to God and to whom God himself reciprocated by giving her signs and miracles in order to manifest even more her full and concrete union with God.





A prophecy of war in the Holy Land?





"A new war will begin in the land where the Savior was born, that is, My beloved Son, and it will not stop.





It seems that they are making peace, but that is not true, because from there a great war will arise, from there comes a great punishment from heaven and earth".





These are sentences that make the veins on the wrists tremble even when reading them, but at the same time they make you think.





Who was Teresa Musco





Teresa was born in the province of Caserta in Italy in 1943, but from 1951 her suffering began due to an unusual illness that forced her to sleep.





Suffering, but also martyrdom: her body was occasionally covered with pus, which Teresa was forced to treat from time to time with a surgeon through cuts.





The pain she herself offered to the Lord for the conversion of sinners.





Her participation in mass, her prayer and offering to Christ every day the acceptance of painful suffering brought her, on the night between Thursday and Good Friday 1969, stigmata that became visible.





Teresa recounts all her mystical experiences in a diary of more than 2,600 pages, and in 1973 she says that a new war is brewing in the Holy Land.





A war which, history teaches us, has been going on since 1948 and which has seen moments of high tension over the years.





Specifically, in 1973 (the same year Teresa wrote that sentence) with the Yom Kippur War, an armed conflict fought from October 6 to 25, 1973, between an Arab coalition, composed mainly of Egypt and Syria, and Israel, again for control of the territory of the Holy Land.





A war that, as we said, continues to be waged, constantly and intermittently.





Did Teresa predict what we are experiencing right now?





