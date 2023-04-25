© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3rd World | Ep. 501 Tuesday w/ 1LegPatriot 03-21-2023
Sponsors:
Mike Lindell ‘s
My Pillows
# 800-976-9429
Use Promo: APCOSHOW
https://www.mypillow.com/apcoshow
Check out the store!!!
# 800-966-1472
https://mystore.com/apcoshow
MEEHANMD
Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off our Wellness Shop!
Functional & Preventative
Medicine Practitioners
Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off
www.MeehanMD.com
QE Strong
pain relief for you and your pet
Promo : APCOSHOW
https://qestrong.com/
MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN
https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com
Epoch Times
To subscribe to Epoch Times use Promo: APCOSHOW for Discount of $1 the first month and only $77 a year from regular price of $99
www.TheEpochTimes.com
Welcome to Various Aspects of Dr. Stella: get your covid19 treatment
http://drstellamd.com/
ReAwaken America Tour
Hosted by Clay Clark & Gen. Mike Flynn
(918)-851-0102 Use promo
Code: APCOSHOW for 10% discount
www.timetofreeamerica.com
https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5525436.d8412f
music: AWPC Choir "Way Maker"
& David Derrick “Be Apostolic”
Find us here:
ApostolicconservativesTV.com
Frank Speech
Apostolic Conservatives Show
https://frankspeech.com/shows/apostolic-conservatives-show
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/ApostolicConservatives
Apple Podcast
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/apostolic-conservatives-show/id1649543216
Fox Hole
https://share-link.pilled.net/profile/160929
#TruthSocial
https://truthsocial.com/@WillJones
Telegram
https://t.me/ApostolicConservati
#Getter
https://gettr.com/user/
apostolicshow
Please support:
Cash App: $apostolicconserv
Source links:
Ultra MAGA Party
https://gettr.com/post/p2bptlod2a4
McNuggets creator fighting Woke mob
https://top.dnews28.com/the-man-who-invented-the-mcnugget-is-using-his-millions-to-fight-woke-companies/
2 vids: Rep Clay Higgins No answer for oil industry destruction
https://fb.watch/jo4F6uafkE/?mibextid=YCRy0i
California Bay Area to Start Banning Gas Furnaces and Water Heaters
https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/california-bay-area-to-start-banning-gas-furnaces-and-water-heaters_5127802.html
SVB had no risk assessment officer!
https://fxn.ws/3lmHohq?fbclid=IwAR1vw992IkWHkq7uUBtIoe2w136o12ILzjYpjDlbPg3QyvcrNJfa2D4Twyg
Died suddenly
https://rumble.com/v1wzq64-suddenly-died-suddenly-11-24-2022.html?mref=1k58h&mc=8su2j
Vid: The Spoken Word of God
https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cn-W7JSjzj6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Christian Anthem
Revive our land Oasis church
https://youtu.be/xQW1rpl-1MM
End Times
https://fb.watch/jfgAkReEzQ/?mibextid=qC1gEa