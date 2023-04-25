3rd World | Ep. 501 Tuesday w/ 1LegPatriot 03-21-2023

Sponsors:

Mike Lindell ‘s

My Pillows

# 800-976-9429

Use Promo: APCOSHOW

https://www.mypillow.com/apcoshow

Check out the store!!!

# 800-966-1472

https://mystore.com/apcoshow

MEEHANMD

Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off our Wellness Shop!

Functional & Preventative

Medicine Practitioners

Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off

www.MeehanMD.com

QE Strong

pain relief for you and your pet

Promo : APCOSHOW

https://qestrong.com/

MAKE HONEY GREAT AGAIN

https://www.makehoneygreatagain.com

Epoch Times

To subscribe to Epoch Times use Promo: APCOSHOW for Discount of $1 the first month and only $77 a year from regular price of $99

www.TheEpochTimes.com

Welcome to Various Aspects of Dr. Stella: get your covid19 treatment

http://drstellamd.com/

ReAwaken America Tour

Hosted by Clay Clark & Gen. Mike Flynn

(918)-851-0102 Use promo

Code: APCOSHOW for 10% discount

www.timetofreeamerica.com

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=5525436.d8412f

music: AWPC Choir "Way Maker"

& David Derrick “Be Apostolic”

Find us here:

ApostolicconservativesTV.com

Frank Speech

Apostolic Conservatives Show

https://frankspeech.com/shows/apostolic-conservatives-show

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/ApostolicConservatives

Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/apostolic-conservatives-show/id1649543216

Fox Hole

https://share-link.pilled.net/profile/160929

#TruthSocial

https://truthsocial.com/@WillJones

Telegram

https://t.me/ApostolicConservati

#Getter

https://gettr.com/user/

apostolicshow

Please support:

Cash App: $apostolicconserv

Source links:

Ultra MAGA Party

https://gettr.com/post/p2bptlod2a4

McNuggets creator fighting Woke mob

https://top.dnews28.com/the-man-who-invented-the-mcnugget-is-using-his-millions-to-fight-woke-companies/

2 vids: Rep Clay Higgins No answer for oil industry destruction

https://fb.watch/jo4F6uafkE/?mibextid=YCRy0i

California Bay Area to Start Banning Gas Furnaces and Water Heaters

https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/california-bay-area-to-start-banning-gas-furnaces-and-water-heaters_5127802.html

SVB had no risk assessment officer!

https://fxn.ws/3lmHohq?fbclid=IwAR1vw992IkWHkq7uUBtIoe2w136o12ILzjYpjDlbPg3QyvcrNJfa2D4Twyg

Died suddenly

https://rumble.com/v1wzq64-suddenly-died-suddenly-11-24-2022.html?mref=1k58h&mc=8su2j

Vid: The Spoken Word of God

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cn-W7JSjzj6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Christian Anthem

Revive our land Oasis church

https://youtu.be/xQW1rpl-1MM

End Times

https://fb.watch/jfgAkReEzQ/?mibextid=qC1gEa