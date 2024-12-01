BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Syrian Army Tochka ballistic missile launch
Syrian Army Tochka ballistic missile launch. 

Adding: 

The Syrian and Russian Air Forces have intensified strikes on terrorist positions and their supply lines, with dozens killed and wounded, according to the Syrian Army command.
The Syrian Army has reinforced its forces in Hama province and is preparing to launch a counteroffensive, stated the General Command. 

Adding: 

The CIA and Pentagon have armed 21 out of 28 Syrian anti-government militias that Turkey has restructured into a mercenary "national army," according to the Turkish think tank SETA.
Many of these U.S.-backed groups took part in this week's assault on Aleppo.
SETA’s chart highlights U.S. sponsorship of Syrian anti-government militias now repurposed by Turkey as mercenaries. 
Notably, many of these groups previously fought alongside Al-Qaeda, Nusra, and HTS in various coalitions. 

Max Blumenthal posted the SETA chart: 

https://x.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1863105886773772760 

Adding: 

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated that his country will defeat terrorism, regardless of who sponsors it.




