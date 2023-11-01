Renouncement of a Malignant Narcissist: or, Renunciation of a Wicked Human Being | J. D. Gallé, neoremonstrance

Contained herein is an audio reading of a portion from my web page, ‘A Remonstrant’s Renunciations’, See the heading, ‘Arminian artefacts’, on the left-hand sidebar of my website, The Neo-Remonstrance Commences (The Remonstrant Blogspot).

𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙫𝙞𝙨𝙤 (24 Aug. 2023): This disownment is binding in the spiritual realm, irrespective of the laws, statutes, and expectations of society. Furthermore, this renouncement shall not be revoked unless or until the individual specified in this video presentation should truly turn from evil, from the kingdom of Satan to the kingdom of God, and bear fruit worthy of 𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘰𝘪𝘢.





𝘼 𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙙 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙡 𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙙

The Lord Jesus Christ identifies the character of the Devil (i.e. the Slanderer) and the ones belonging to him: the children of the Slanderous One are those who share his evil nature, a nature characterised by murder and falsehood.



‘You are of your father the [D]evil. And you are wanting to do the desires of your father. That one was a murderer from the beginning, and was not standing in the truth, because there is no truth in him. Whenever he speaks the lie, he speaks from his own things, because he is a liar, and the father of it.’ (John 8.44, DLNT*)

𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





