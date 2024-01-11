Create New Account
We will accomplish great things!
Blessed To Teach
Dec 26, 2023 Rick's Alone Time with God: Say to yourself: “I can do nothing without Christ, but with Christ, I can do all things. That is all things the Father has told me to accomplish. And we will accomplish great things indeed! #DietoYourself #ICanDoAllThings #AccomplishGreatThings

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://mtr.cool/zhvqshhllz

qanongreat awakeningblessed to teach

