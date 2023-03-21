DEJA VU ALL OVER AGAIN IN DAVID SPARING SAUL'S LIFE 1. SAMUEL 26+27

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1.
Samuel chapter 26 and 27. It shows how Saul kept changing his attitude towards
David. Again, Saul and his army went to find David and his men and to kill
them. It was stupid that Saul took so many soldiers to hunt for one man. But
this time David went to find Saul before Saul found him. God allowed Abishai to
tempt David. God was testing David. He had another chance to kill Saul but he
refused. Abner led Saul’s army. He was Saul’s cousin (14:50-51). Abner should
have protected Saul. But that night, God made everyone in Saul’s army go to
sleep. And God made them stay asleep until David and Abishai had left Saul’s
camp.
Please visit our
website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au