WHAT TO DO WHEN YOU SEE PRONOUNS ON A RESUME.
KevinJJohnston
43 views • 10/06/2023

A potential employer should not ever put up with your childish psychobabble. You are applying for a job so that you can help the owner make money, so that you in turn make money. Wasting everybody's time by introducing yourself with a pronoun that never existed in the dictionary and never will is idiotic at best and absolutely detrimental to the company at worst.

Somebody who puts a pronoun on a resume is an immature idiot and deserves to be unemployed and possibly even an involuntary organ donor so at least they have some value to society.

www.FreedomReport.ca

#resume #jobs #job #lgbtq #pronouns #left #leftie #leftwing #leftwingpolitics #idiots

