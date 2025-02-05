Samurai Western (2005, Playstation 2

Samurai Western is a beat'em up developed by Acquire and published by Atlus (in North America), Spike (in Japan) and Italian company 505 Games (in Europe).

Samurai Western's story is a blend of typical Western and Samurai tales. A samurai called Gojiro arrives at a town in the Old West at an unspecified time int he 1800s. Gojiro is searching for another Japanese man called Rando. Gojiro almost immediately gets into fights with the thugs and henchmen of Goldberg, a local tycoon. Goldberg has hired countless thugs and has forced the population of all villages in the area to work in his mine. Things quickly escalate when Gojiro hears that Rando might be working for Goldberg, while at the same time refusing Goldberg's offer to work for him.

Unlike Rising Zan on Playstation, Gojiro does not use guns, he fights solely with a katana. Gojiro can dodge bullets and also deflect bullets with a slash. He can slash and use a heavy attack, as well as combos. Killing enemies will give you points. Thegame has leveling system. If you have enough points to reach a new level, you can distribute some skill points on four categories: health, magic, power and defence. Magic points are used when you enter the game's rage mode. This mode will last as long as you have MP, the latter is obtained by killing enemies. In rage mode, you do more damage and kill normal enemies with one hit, and you move faster. Some enmies drop items like boots (increases speed) or a barrel of explosives (your sword causes explosions), as well as coins or food. Food gives back health, silver coins will upgrade your weapon while gold coins upgrade your accessories or give you new ones. Gaining levels will also unlock new accessories or new swords.