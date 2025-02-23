Your responsibility for growth begins after salvation.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #183; There are no shorts cuts to spiritual maturity, no one can buy their way into heaven or maturity. Just as no one can manipulate or conform to rituals for salvation and growth, it is a free will choice that clings to the Lord Jesus Christ. Looking into the magician of Acts 8, we see anyone can be born again and saved! Yet we can never rely on others to carry us into salvation or on toward maturity. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!