Escaping the Iron Curtain and becoming a Navy Seal | Drago Dzieran joins Joe Pags

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Drago Dzieran joins Joe Pags with his harrowing tale of escaping Totalitarianism behind the Iron Curtain and becoming a Navy Seal.
Get his book:
“The Pledge to America: One Man's Journey from Political Prisoner to US Navy Seal”
Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/dragodzieran/