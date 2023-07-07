UNACCEPTABLE NEWS: Taylor Swift! Trudeau's Turning Canada into a Joke! - Thu, Jul 6th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Trudeau on Twitter is begging Taylor Swift to come to Canada. A White powder substance is found at the White House. Pierre Poilievre on Doctor Shortage in Canada. This, and More! Thanks for watching!
Remove your Private info from the Internet NOW with DataSeal: https://dataseal.io/signup?via=FrontlineTV
Stand for Freedom Hats: https://bit.ly/theFreedomHat
Support the show: http://patreon.com/thefrontlinewithjoeandjoe