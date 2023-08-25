© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ava Chen is back to discuss Hackers and Totalitarian surveillance
Miles Guo said there are three types of accomplices: industries, media and big tech.
郭文贵先生说有三种类型的帮凶，即相关产业、媒体和大科技公司。
#NFSC #TakeDownTheCCP #diamondandsilk