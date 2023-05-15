BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PANDEMIC OF THE VACCINATED - PEOPLE TAKING COVID VACCINE ARE MORE LIKELY TO GET SICK AND DIE - DUH
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • 05/15/2023

Yeah we know, but it's more data to that effect and so hopefully it means more people are waking up to the fact this was a failed genocide attempt by The THEY. Re-Post COVID Truth Network: Canadian Physician Testifies the Truth About the COVID ‘Anti-Vaccine’ “This new type of vaccine turned out to be a complete failure. In fact, what they had created was not a vaccine but an anti-vaccine,” expressed Dr. Charles Hoffe. “They [Cleveland Clinic] followed these [51,000] people for three months to see who was getting COVID … the people that had had the bivalent booster, the one that's supposed to keep you the safest, they were getting COVID more than anyone else,” he denoted. “There was an absolute direct linear correlation that the more shots you got, the more likely you would get COVID.” Hear more from Dr. Charles Hoffe on #CHDTV: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/canadian-doctors-testify/

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy