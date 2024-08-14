Peter St Onge, Ph.D.: India’s Populist Miracle

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Aug 13, 2024) Peter St Onge: The West censors and arrests populists, but there's one big country where populism has taken hold: India. India's populist Modi has delivered strong growth, rising incomes, cheaper power and safer streets. 77% of Indians now think the country's on the right track. In the US it's 35%. And in the UK it's just 21%.
Peter St Onge’s website: https://peterstonge.com/
Peter St Onge on Twitter: https://twitter.com/profstonge