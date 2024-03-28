Dune: Russian edition | Amur region rocked by orange sandstorm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
March 28, 2024
An unusual sandstorm struck Russia’s Amur region from China and Mongolia, giving the air some orangey tints.
Residents will have to endure bizarre conditions for a few more days, while health experts have advised to take care of their eyes amid the sandy winds.
