© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reports Of Mass Shooting In Baltimore, Maryland - CBSNews
At least 4 dead and 25 wounded. Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed two people in the Norrisville, according to authorities.
The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Scott Road a few minutes after 10 p.m., deputies said.
Deputies have a suspect in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's Office.
SOURCE;
https://www.cbsnews.com/baltimore/news/two-people-shot-suspect-detained-in-northern-part-harford-county/