Russia's Role and BRICS Expansion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As the West grapples with economic turbulence, Russia and China are forging ahead, refusing to bend to U.S. demands. The BRICS alliance is expanding rapidly, with over 40 nations expressing interest in joining. A groundbreaking digital RMB settlement system now processes 38% of global trade—7-second transactions, no SWIFT interference!
#BRICS #DeDollarization #GlobalPowerShift #RussiaChina #NewWorldOrder #Geopolitics
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport