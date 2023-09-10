Everyone's curiosity made him scared and tried to run away. What have you been through

Pitiful Animal





Sep 2, 2023

Leon was abandoned at a school.

He was afraid of everyone.

I tried to approach him with lots of affection but Leon didn't care.

Perhaps the only way to get rid of his fear was to feed him.

Và sau khoảng 2 giờ sau... tôi đã có được Leon.

And after about 2 hours, I got acquainted with Leon.

And from that moment on, I officially accepted the responsibility of treating his skin.





That day I would accompany him to the vet to check.

He had scabies, which was easy to treat but would cost a lot of money.

He was in the bath at the time and I was giving him a bath.

Leon had a full stomach, he would be given medicine and go to sleep in peace.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=deIJmUOXvF8