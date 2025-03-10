Wave of attacks target Tesla dealerships - Cybertrucks torched in Seattle

Wave of attacks targets Tesla dealerships — Cybertrucks torched in Seattle

Reports are coming in about a coordinated series of attacks on Tesla dealerships, employees, and vehicles across multiple locations.

Last night in Seattle, several brand-new Cybertrucks were set on fire, causing major damage.

Sources suggest involvement from Democrat-aligned NGOs, raising concerns about escalating desperation and aggression.

Footage from social media.

Adding, saw but didn't upload this goofy woman:

An Activist behind ‘Tesla Takedown’ accuses Elon Musk of criminal acts while supporting vandalism.

Valerie Costa, the organizer behind the ‘Tesla Takedown’ movement, operates a website offering resources to activists targeting Tesla. She has publicly endorsed acts of vandalism as part of her campaign.

"It essentially is a map where anybody in the world can put an action up for targeting Tesla," she said.

Costa described Elon Musk’s DOGE initiative as “criminal,” despite its backing by former President Trump, who promoted it as a solution to fiscal challenges.

Adding also:

🚫 It seems like X was facing technical issues this morning — something went wrong. Users are reporting problems accessing the platform.

Update hours later: X outages: What's known so far?

▪️ X faces its third consecutive outage this Monday.

▪️Thousands of US users were restricted from accessing the platform, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.

▪️The number of outage reports peaked at 40,000 earlier in the day, and now sits around 27,800.

▪️Over 10,800 UK users also reported issues.

▪️The cause of the outages isn't clear right now. Neither the company nor its owner Elon Musk has commented on the situation.

More update from Elon Musk:

X is facing a massive cyberattack - Elon Musk has confirmed

Musk hinted that a coordinated group or even a country may be involved in the attack.

Partial of Tweet from Musk:

First, protests against DOGE.

Then, Tesla stores were attacked,

Now, X is down....