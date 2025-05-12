BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WOULD NNR SAY THAT THIS IS JUST THE SATANIC PANIC ALL OVER AGAIN❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
61 views • 4 months ago

Proverbs 28

New International Version

28 The wicked flee though no one pursues,

    but the righteous are as bold as a lion.


2 When a country is rebellious, it has many rulers,

    but a ruler with discernment and knowledge maintains order.


3 A ruler[a] who oppresses the poor

    is like a driving rain that leaves no crops.


4 Those who forsake instruction praise the wicked,

    but those who heed it resist them.


5 Evildoers do not understand what is right,

    but those who seek the Lord understand it fully.


6 Better the poor whose walk is blameless

    than the rich whose ways are perverse.


7 A discerning son heeds instruction,

    but a companion of gluttons disgraces his father.


8 Whoever increases wealth by taking interest or profit from the poor

    amasses it for another, who will be kind to the poor.


9 If anyone turns a deaf ear to my instruction,

    even their prayers are detestable.


10 Whoever leads the upright along an evil path

    will fall into their own trap,

    but the blameless will receive a good inheritance.


https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs%2028&version=NIV


As you saw from this morning [THE LIGHTNING ⚡☼ AND THE SUN [CLIPPED BY CDNEWS]], the waterhead known as Night Nation Review [NNR] DOESN'T BELIEVE IN POWER WIELDED IN THE SHADOWS


If NNR doesn't see it; IT DOESN'T EXIST


Letting the video speak for itself - be sure to look at the thumbnail


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9tpb1f


Bobbing for Papals Thursday

https://rumble.com/v6t56l7-bobbing-for-papals-thursday.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


Mothers Day Saturday

https://rumble.com/v6t7a1b-mothers-day-saturday.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


Mothers Day (American Version)

https://rumble.com/v6t95ir-mothers-day-american-version.html?e9s=src_v1_upp


EPISTEMIC CLOSURE ✅


https://archive.4plebs.org/pol/thread/504460638/#504470295

freemasonrymulti pronged attackemily youcisnight nation reviewproverbs 28moral cowardice
