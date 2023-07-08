NATO's Plans are Crumbling! Russia Destroyed a Warehouse with British 'CHALLENGER' Tanks in Lviv!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
President Zelensky, who is on a state visit to Bulgaria, could not hide his shock after he was informed that Russia had launched the most powerful missile strike on Lviv since the beginning of a special military operation. This was reported by journalists who personally saw the reaction of the Ukrainian president. On the night of July 6, Russian warships launched dozens of 'Kalibr' cruise missiles from the Black Sea toward Ukraine.
*****
More: https://russiatruth.co/