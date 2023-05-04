Brighteon Broadcast News, May 4, 2023 - Save the SOILS to save civilization - or we all starve and die

0:00 Intro

3:30 AI Takeover

7:02 RSV Vaccines

8:43 Banking Collapse

12:33 Woke Army

21:26 Positive News

23:19 Finance

31:18 Interview with Dr. Elaine Ingham

1:32:44 Stop Smoking Fags

1:42:21 Interview with Warrior Mom





- JP Morgan, now sucking up all the smaller banks, routinely deplatforms Christians and conservatives

- US Navy goes full "Bud Light" with new drag queen recruitment ambassador

- China and Russia must be terrified of the Pentagon's queer troops and battery-powered tanks

- FBI and DoD run nuclear strike drills in Houston, Texas

- RSV vaccine approved for 60 years and older, how convenient to kill off the elderly

- Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis points

- Fed literally plans to collapse the US economy and bring down inflation through POVERTY

- Emergency bank collapse update as 3 banks plunge in after-hours trading

- Interview with Dr. Elaine Ingham, soil food web expert, about REGENERATIVE farming

- NY Gov. Hochul BANS gas appliances in all new buildings

- When the NY power grid fails, you have ZERO options for cooking food or boiling water

- Hochul also trying to ban ALL tobacco products while keeping weed legal

- Interview with Warrior Mom, who helped her autistic son navigate life with vaccine damage





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.ai/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/health.ranger

🔴 Spreely: https://www.spreely.com/page/NaturalNews

🔴 PureSocialNetwork: https://puresocialnetwork.com/profile/?NaturalNews/

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/