The Real Problem With 'Leave the World Behind' Plus Jason Nelson — The JD Rucker Show
JD Rucker
761 Subscribers
1612 views
Published 2 months ago

Today we cover just three stories today. A Taiwanese pilot was arrested for trying to steal a U.S.-made Chinook helicopter to deliver to the Chinese military. Jason "Storm" Nelson came on to discuss his new show. Then, in the last hour I discuss the real reasons the powers-that-be have prompted outrage-inducing controversy about "Leave the World Behind," the new Netflix movie with executive producers Barack and Michelle Obama.

Keywords
hollywoodjason nelsonthe jd rucker showleave the world behind

