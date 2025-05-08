© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SHOCKING: Diagnostic Pathologist Dr. Clare Craig @ ClareCraigPath exposes that Moderna/Pfizer COVID vaccines contained 99.8% of the exact same pathological protein that caused COVID illness.
Post-mortem evidence proves a clear biological mechanism for vaccine deaths.
Most alarming: The pathological protein from the vaccine circulated in the body for 4 MONTHS, far longer than a natural infection.
This isn't conjecture—we have the mechanism, the deaths, and the protein analysis to prove it.