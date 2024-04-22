BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hillary Clinton & the Left's Devious Plan To Implement and Spread Communism and Islam
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
355 views • 04/22/2024

This video connects how the left is utilizing Hillary Clinton amongst others to indoctrinate the youth of America and shows how not only is it working, but it's working quickly. Be afraid... be very afraid!

P.S. Epstein didn't kill himself.

Related Links ⬇️

1. Hillary Clinton Gets a Job as a Professor at Ivy League Columbia University - https://nypost.com/2023/01/06/hillary-clinton-gets-new-teaching-gig-at-columbia-university-as-global-affairs-professor/

2. Hillary Clinton Says Donald Trump Wants to ‘Kill’ and ‘Imprison’ His Political Opposition - https://thepoliticsbrief.com/hillary-clinton-says-donald-trump-wants-to-kill-and-imprison-his-political-opposition/

3. Columbia University Rabbi Tells Jewish Students To Go Home Because They Are No Longer Safe On Campus - https://www.timesofisrael.com/columbia-rabbi-urges-jewish-students-to-stay-home-until-campus-deemed-safe/

4. Undercover Video: Biden Official Reveals Who is Really Running the White House - https://thepoliticsbrief.com/undercover-video-biden-official-reveals-who-is-really-running-the-white-house/#google_vignette

5. Donald Trump Jr is Sent Letter Containing White Powder and Death Threat Against His Father - https://thepoliticsbrief.com/donald-trump-jr-is-sent-letter-containing-white-powder-and-death-threat-against-his-father/

6. Biden Admin Agrees To Prisoner Swap Deal With Iran, Releases $6B In Frozen Iranian Funds - https://www.oann.com/newsroom/biden-admin-agrees-to-prisoner-swap-deal-with-iran-releases-6b-in-frozen-iranian-funds/

7. Thousands protest outside Columbia against campus treatment of pro-Palestinian groups - https://www.timesofisrael.com/thousands-protest-outside-columbia-against-campus-treatment-of-pro-palestinian-groups/

8. Just Moments After Telling Rep. Ilhan Omar That There is No Antisemitism On Campus, the President of Columbia University Changed Her Mind & Shared a Completely Different Story - https://t.me/APFGAC/27511

Stay tuned... we're getting close. Jesus is coming back VERY soon! 🙏

current eventsdemocratshillary clintonpoliticscommunismisraeljewsislamantisemitismbrainwashingthe leftindoctrinationamerican patriots for god and countrycolumbia universityrepublican politicsdemocrat politics
