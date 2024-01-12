Create New Account
Tanzanian boys are becoming devout Catholic leaders — With your help
High Hopes
John-Henry Westen


Jan 11, 2024


Catholic entrepreneur Christopher Wendt has launched an initiative to build the 'St. Benedict House of Studies' in Tanzania, Africa — all to accommodate the authentic and traditional Catholic faith growing in the African nation. 'St. Benedict House of Studies' will support a school for boys, giving them education and formation to become Catholic priests.


Wendt is sponsoring a climb of Tanzania's crown jewel, Mount Kilimanjaro — world-famous for its beauty and majesty — to support the development of the St. Benedict House of Studies and its curator Fr, Antonius Maria. Fr. Antonius Maria already educates and mentors hundreds of boys and girls, and the climbers' ascent will be more than just a visit to a beautiful landmark. They will gain deeper devotion to Christ, Our Lady, and the Church.


To support the St. Benedict House of Studies and the boys in its care, visit: https://www.lifefunder.com/Kilimanjaro


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v46fmec-tanzanian-boys-are-becoming-devout-catholic-leaders-with-your-help.html


Keywords
educationcatholicafricaboystanzaniaformationjohn-henry westendevout leaderschristopher wendtst benedict house of studies

