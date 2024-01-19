Create New Account
ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Friday 1/19/24 • ALERT! EBOLA BAT LAB IN FORT COLLINS CO - LIVE EBOLA VACCINE • Infowars
1021 views
Published a month ago

REAL-LIFE NIGHTMARE: US HOSPITALS CAUGHT INJECTING EXPERIMENTAL EBOLA VACCINE THAT SHEDS! WATCH LIVE AS MEDICAL EXPERTS JOIN ALEX JONES TO BREAK THE LATEST ON THIS DEVELOPING STORY!

Dr. Richard Bartlett, hospital/medical director and former board member of the Texas Governor’s Health Task Force, joins today’s broadcast to break down these shocking developments and serious emergency public health implications!

Also, Alex Jones will cover the latest on America’s open border, the wars in Europe & the Red Sea, and SO MUCH MORE!


*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson

