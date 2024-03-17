Vladimir Putin Delivers Speech After 5th Victory in Russian Presidential Election

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Putin shows up at 4 minute mark.
Unfortunately Skynews was the first video translated that I found. I'm not posting their description, had some biased BS in it. But, they made the video, few will. Cynthia
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech following the election. After three days of voting, Putin has won. The president wins another six-year term in office. This is his fifth win.