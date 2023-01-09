The John Moore Show | 9.1.23 | Hour 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1st hour guest: Tom Berryhill on communication skills, technology, and maintaining equipment properly.2nd hour, OPEN LINES & News and Political Analysis, 3rd hour guest: Marie Lasater, coroner of Texas County, Missouri, discusses COVID ‘resurgence’, emergency supplies and food preparation – and more. [email protected] Prepper Tip: Pray without ceasing.