Tom Renz | Maricopa County Superior Court, The Worst Court in the Nation (Part 1)

Kari Lake's case is getting thrown out is an egregious miscarriage of #justice. The court is now telling Lake that she and her attorneys need to do the job that #MaricopaCounty should have done. A herculean task that is nearly impossible. It would cost her over 100 million dollars and take five years by all conservative estimates. The Maricopa County Superior Court is corrupt and incompetent. Now the question is what are we going to do about it? #KariLake #ElectionIntegrity #Elections #Arizona #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Truth
