Melbourne Freedom Rally 22 June 2024 Bourke Street

Part 1 of three videos on the rally, this one covering the walk from Parliament House and the speeches in Bourke Street Mall. It was lively and there was much to talk about. There is a lot of subject matter with which to help people wake up. The crimes against humanity are becoming very obvious so it may take just a little nudge from us for this to happen. God has called us into this. We are the proclaimers, shining light on freedom related topics that others prefer not to talk about.