Footless vlogger suffers VAXX induced STROKE

Mar 1, 2024 - https://www.youtubeDOTcom/@FootlessJo - On January 28th, I had a stroke. I wanted to share what happened and encourage everyone not to wait if you think you or someone around you is having a stroke. I hope to be back soon. If you would like to support me during recovery, I truly appreciate it. Please feel no pressure - thank you so much for taking the time to watch my videos and be a part of this little journey. Take care of yourselves. 💜
Mirrored - bootcamp
Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp
Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide
