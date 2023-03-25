The Purpose of the PLAN-Demic Revealed - A NWO Financial Digital Concentration Camp!

Mirrored from "Fox News - Tucker Carlson" (Feb 1, 2023) ---> https://www.foxnews.com/video/6319623313112 .

As the financial system has become more digital, we see more and more controls: Catherine Austin Fitts (The Solari Report) provides insight on financial regulation on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

NO more Free Range Chickens and NO more FREE Range Human Beings! Under a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) system the average person will be little more than a "pet" wearing a Digital NWO Shock Collar ... with their MASTER, the Antichrist Intelligence AI setting the boundary and pushing the control switch!

The Danger of CBDCs - Catherine Austin Fitts ---> https://youtu.be/3tQgzz4thLA

There are more and more reports coming out in the Main Scream Media about the DEADLY effects causes by the JAB but this isn't an honest mistake of Medical malpractice that we should forgive and move along ... The WARP Speed Genetic Bio-weapon injection called a "vaccine" was a Central part of the Scam-Demic "Crisis" that was planned and initiated on PURPOSE by the Deep State Elite Satanic Globalist operating within National Governments in order to Demolish the Old World Freedom Fiat Debt money and usher in the NWO Digital Financial SLAVE State!





https://rumble.com/v28uuls-the-plan-demic-purpose-a-nwo-financial-digital-concentration-camp-catherine.html





State Of Control Documentary - Digital ID & Passport, CBDCs, Total Control: https://www.brighteon.com/b8e948c6-8e05-4014-aa3f-50f8b3bf3462