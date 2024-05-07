BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TAINTLESS TIMMIE RE-BLOWS OUT HIS TAINT ⚤ AFTER GETTING VIRTUALLY CURBSTOMPED BY JAKE SHIELDS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
33 views • 12 months ago

VfB was done for the night...but then he saw a certain thread going on between Jake Shields and Tim 'Taintless Timmie' Pool


We are neck deep in #COVIDIOCRACY


Jake Shields - Look at their fake outrage😂 I couldn't imagine sitting and having a conversation with these fake people He also forgot to mention my lawyer is a Jew, and I tell him thats was why I hired him🤷🏻‍♂️ These people have no sense of humor


Omg the horror!


@jakeshieldsajj said a mean thing on X to @Timcast! They should discuss that with @NickJFuentes to resolve the issue!


So ol' Taintless tries pulling a full scumbag move:


Jake shields is a cry baby begging to come on my show like a little bitch


Sucks doesn't it?


https://twitter.com/Timcast/status/1787618431757434967


Jake dons his virtual MMA gear:


On a dozen occasions Tim’s booking agents tried to get me on and I always said no because his show was boring


I finally said I would do it with Nick because we would make it fun


You agreed then changed your mind and now you want to pretend I wanted on your lame show


If you want to keep lying I can dig up DM’s


Source: https://twitter.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1787697063788224530


Thumbnail: https://x.com/realstewpeters/status/1787623580316192882


Of course, VfB had to get in his licks, as well:


That's why he's called #TaintlessTimmie - he blew out his taint riding fences his entire career... such as it is 👀


https://twitter.com/C_A_N_S_T/status/1787689635310649772

tim poolscumbaggerytaintless timmiejake shieldsisrael debate
