Pierre Poilievre Conservative Rally Sault Ste. Marie Ontario | Maverick News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Live coverage of the Conservative Pierre Poilievre Rally in Sault Ste. Marie Ontario...April 8 2025.
Plus today's top news stories:
* Ukraine captures Chinese Soliders
* Tariff war escalates with CHINA
* Alberta Separatism - Why It's A Trap
Please subscribe to our channel:
Please support our journalism by donating at:
https://www.freedomreporters.com
#poilevre, #election, #conservative, #sault ste. marie,