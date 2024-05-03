The Rock Almighty. Tears Falling Before The Lord

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

We can be down, fighting depression, fighting off thoughts of no hope, but still have faith in God.





Lamenting What Is Lost

From Intouch Ministries

Offering our tears to God requires faith that He is able and willing.

Nehemiah 1:3-11

Is it possible for grieving to be an act of worship? Consider today’s passage about Nehemiah, an Israelite who served as cupbearer to the king of Babylon. Nehemiah sat down and wept for days when he learned Jerusalem’s walls had been destroyed, leaving his people defenseless. Yet his tears weren’t just a simple outpouring of strong emotion. Through weeping, fasting, and prayer, Nehemiah allowed his distress to lead him into deeper communion with God.





Kidd Robin - Lost

