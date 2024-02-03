The Fictitious Force of Gravity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I don't know how many times I have heard Anti-Flat Earthers claim, "gravity proves the earth is a globe, if the earth were flat, gravity would cause the earth to collapse and turn into a ball." Let's think this through...
To debate this topic and/or find more information on this topic come check out our free public debate boards.
https://miro.com/welcome/dXVEbXhIbTFhQzZLbEVRMmJlNVNHUzk2TVZpTE9DdHJuNXVKd1I3aG1FVHFiS1pvdkU0WVhmY0VtS1ZxUFUzYXwzMDc0NDU3MzQ2NTcxNTAyMzMwfDE=?share_link_id=924017131931