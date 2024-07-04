© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Excellent short documentary starting with fascinating ancient mega structures in China, and comparing the similarity of impossible feats around the globe.
Keep this channel on the air, go:
http://freeourworld.org/index.html
or:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
(This channel) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCY71q12u4OIUJGOg5MAlttQ/videos