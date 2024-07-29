WOMAN COMMITS A SEX CRIME ⚢ AT A MOVIE THEATRE

This video is sponsored by SafetyVid.org. Download your crash video today.





Please consider JOINING for $1 a month. It *really* helps us do original reporting like this.





The video is presented to provide genuine footage of police incidents to promote transparency in government while providing educational, informative and newsworthy content allowing viewers to examine and assess public safety material.





Please click JOIN to help support our efforts to promote transparency in government and the actions of law enforcement.





As a reminder, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





The individuals presented in these videos may be suffering from the effects of alcohol, drug abuse, a mental health disorder or simply having a bad day. The videos should NOT be presumed to be representative of their general behavior. If you know someone in one of these videos, please treat them with respect and courtesy.





The world is full of misleading content related to law enforcement; accordingly, it's incredibly important to provide transparency, insight and context to educate and inform the public.





Source: https://youtu.be/oANom8LxgEk