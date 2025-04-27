Breaking Up with Toxic Girlfriend!

Sunday Morning Live 27 April 2025





In this episode, we discuss a study revealing that only 24.5% of COVID deaths in certain Greek hospitals were directly caused by the virus, raising questions about hospital incentives and the accuracy of health data. We examine the weak correlation between school spending and student outcomes, highlighting implications for educational reform.





We engage with audience perspectives on Generation Z's views on home ownership amid economic instability, and explore the psychological dynamics of modern relationships, focusing on effective communication.





Additionally, we touch on the film industry's shift towards family-friendly content and what it reflects about generational values, concluding with a discussion on personal growth and the need for resilience in planning for an uncertain future.





