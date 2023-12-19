China Is Funding Climate Initiatives in the U.S.

China is behind some of the radical green initiatives being pushed in the United States. An exclusive Fox News report traced the financial filings of a certain nonprofit that has spent millions of dollars on green initiatives in America all the way to Beijing. China is also a major producer of a majority of components needed for EV batteries and solar panels. Meanwhile, the communist state’s societal buildup is fueled by efficient, reliable fossil fuels.
Other stories in today’s show includes:
@ 12:15 | Democrat leaders are angry at the federal government for not helping them with the migrant influx the government created;
@ 23:00 | A new U.K. study says that human breathing is bad for the environment;
@ 26:19 | The FBI watchlist has grown to two million people; but nobody knows what criteria the secretive organization uses.
@ 33:40 | Former CEO of The John Birch Society Art Thompson discusses the need for information warriors in the information battle.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.