Derek Johnson: Q’s Role in the War
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
67 followers
0
108 views • 2 months ago

THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/trumps-wartime-strategy-the-coming-justice-wave-derek-johnson/


Derek Johnson unpacks critical insights into the hidden frameworks shaping America’s current war:


The 2018 Bio-Defense Blueprint & COVID’s Military Origins


How Trump’s 2018 National Bio-Defense Strategy predicted the 2020 pandemic word for word—exposing it as a premeditated military retaliation tactic by deep state actors.


Fauci’s chilling Georgetown University speech days before Trump’s 2017 inauguration: “This administration will see an outbreak.”


Why hydroxychloroquine was suppressed—and how Trump’s warnings were deliberately ignored to fuel chaos.


Q: Psyop or Strategic Intel?


DHS labeled Q a “terrorist organization”—the same actors who pushed Russia collusion hoaxes and COVID genocide jabs.


Derek’s take: Q was a critical thinking tool and military shorthand—not a clearance level, but a bridge to laws and orders now guiding Trump’s operations.



The reverse chronology of Q drops: Key events (like Hillary’s arrest) align with later posts, proving predictive accuracy.


The Deep State Purge


How Trump is resetting DHS, FEMA, and Coast Guard—with a $25B boost to Coast Guard operations signaling expanded military-lawfare.


The real targets: Weaponized senior leadership, not the institutions themselves.


https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

Keywords
hydroderek johnsonbiodefense blueprintcovid military originstrump 2018 strategyfauci georgetown speech
