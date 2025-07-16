THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW:

Derek Johnson unpacks critical insights into the hidden frameworks shaping America’s current war:





The 2018 Bio-Defense Blueprint & COVID’s Military Origins





How Trump’s 2018 National Bio-Defense Strategy predicted the 2020 pandemic word for word—exposing it as a premeditated military retaliation tactic by deep state actors.





Fauci’s chilling Georgetown University speech days before Trump’s 2017 inauguration: “This administration will see an outbreak.”





Why hydroxychloroquine was suppressed—and how Trump’s warnings were deliberately ignored to fuel chaos.





Q: Psyop or Strategic Intel?





DHS labeled Q a “terrorist organization”—the same actors who pushed Russia collusion hoaxes and COVID genocide jabs.





Derek’s take: Q was a critical thinking tool and military shorthand—not a clearance level, but a bridge to laws and orders now guiding Trump’s operations.









The reverse chronology of Q drops: Key events (like Hillary’s arrest) align with later posts, proving predictive accuracy.





The Deep State Purge





How Trump is resetting DHS, FEMA, and Coast Guard—with a $25B boost to Coast Guard operations signaling expanded military-lawfare.





The real targets: Weaponized senior leadership, not the institutions themselves.





