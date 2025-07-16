© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/trumps-wartime-strategy-the-coming-justice-wave-derek-johnson/
Derek Johnson unpacks critical insights into the hidden frameworks shaping America’s current war:
The 2018 Bio-Defense Blueprint & COVID’s Military Origins
How Trump’s 2018 National Bio-Defense Strategy predicted the 2020 pandemic word for word—exposing it as a premeditated military retaliation tactic by deep state actors.
Fauci’s chilling Georgetown University speech days before Trump’s 2017 inauguration: “This administration will see an outbreak.”
Why hydroxychloroquine was suppressed—and how Trump’s warnings were deliberately ignored to fuel chaos.
Q: Psyop or Strategic Intel?
DHS labeled Q a “terrorist organization”—the same actors who pushed Russia collusion hoaxes and COVID genocide jabs.
Derek’s take: Q was a critical thinking tool and military shorthand—not a clearance level, but a bridge to laws and orders now guiding Trump’s operations.
The reverse chronology of Q drops: Key events (like Hillary’s arrest) align with later posts, proving predictive accuracy.
The Deep State Purge
How Trump is resetting DHS, FEMA, and Coast Guard—with a $25B boost to Coast Guard operations signaling expanded military-lawfare.
The real targets: Weaponized senior leadership, not the institutions themselves.
